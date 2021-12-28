Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jetex has received three prestigious recognitions at the World Travel Awards Grand Final:

• World’s Leading Private Jet Experience;

• World’s Leading FBO Brand; and

• World’s Leading Private Jet Terminal for Jetex Paris.

Jetex, an award-winning global leader in executive aviation, triumphed at the 28th annual World Travel Awards. Established in 1993, World Travel Awards acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. Today, they are recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire. The voting process is online and engages qualified executives working within travel and tourism and the consumer travel buyer.

Jetex private terminals were voted the world’s number one, which isn’t the first time they won the top accolade since the first Jetex FBO opened in 2009. Paris Le Bourget is the busiest private jet airport in Europe and Jetex Paris has set a gold standard for the highest levels of comfort and efficiency both for passengers and crews. In August, it enjoyed global media limelight when hundreds of football fans cheered the arrival of Lionel Messi at Jetex Paris to join Paris Saint-Germain. Today, it has been voted the World’s Leading Private Jet Terminal.

In 2021, Jetex has further improved the entire travel journey to let travelers enjoy a safer and more seamless experience across all 34 international locations. It all contributed to Jetex being recognized for having implemented the World’s Leading Private Jet Experience, from departure to arrival. From the superior comfort of luxurious lounges and exceptional hospitality to the highest levels of aircraft handing expertise and on-time performance, Jetex FBOs around the globe continue leading the industry.

“At Jetex, we strive to enhance our products and guest experience to ensure we are delivering the industry’s highest standards and leading the way when it comes to innovation. We are honored that these awards have been voted for by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide, and on behalf of the entire Jetex family, we extend our sincerest thanks to our partners and passengers worldwide,” said Adel Mardini, Founder and CEO of Jetex.

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, commented: “Jetex represents the very best of the private aviation universe and I congratulate them on these achievements. It plays a leading role in spearheading the executive aviation sector, facilitating seamless cross-border travel during the most trying times.”

Best known for the dramatic transformation of the FBO model, Jetex works closely with leading designers to create bright and airy terminals with luxury amenities ranging from entertainment lounges to lush outdoor gardens and state-of-the-art flight support centers. The company witnessed a substantial increase in private jet movements this year across its entire network and continued to benefit from the momentum to reinforce its brand recognition and awareness, which has now been cemented as the World’s Leading FBO Brand.

About Jetex:

An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out more about Jetex, visit www.jetex.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

