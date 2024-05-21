Jessica Agra Ascends to No. 2 in Asia Pacific Padel Tour Rankings

MANILA – Jessica Agra of the Philippines has achieved the second rank in the Asia Pacific Padel Tour (APPT) women's rankings. With a total of 2380 points, Agra now trails only Spain's Patricia Garcia, who leads with 2600 points. This significant rise in the rankings followed her victory at the Phuket Open in Thailand on May 12, where she, alongside Indonesian player Beatrice Gumulya, claimed the pro women's title.

According to Philippines News Agency, Agra and Gumulya showcased a commanding performance throughout the tournament, securing a decisive 6-0, 6-4 win against the Chinese duo Michelle Wu and Zhaiya Chaiu in the finals. Their journey to the title also included victories over Russians Olga Khlopetskaya and Irina Chernaya in the quarterfinals, and over Indonesian pair Jessy Rompies and Jessica Johan in the semifinals, showcasing their dominance in the series.

At 32 years old, Agra, who is also a practicing lawyer, expressed her enthusiasm about her current standing in the tour. She highlighted the joy and satisfaction derived from her increased focus on padel this year and the visible improvement and results that have come with it. Agra emphasized her pride in representing the Philippines on the international stage and her eagerness to participate in more tournaments to explore her potential in the sport further.

This title marks Agra's first pro women's championship in the APPT Tour. Other prominent players in the rankings include Beatrice Gumulya, who is positioned at No. 3 with 2200 points, and several other international players from Spain, Portugal, Indonesia, France, Japan, and China rounding out the top competitors.

Previously ranked sixth following her semifinal appearance at the Hong Kong Grandslam last month, Agra has been advancing steadily. She has been a part of the professional padel scene, gaining experience and titles across various tournaments, including multiple national and international competitions.

Looking ahead, Agra plans to participate in the upcoming APPT leg scheduled from June 7 to 9 at Bali Social Club in Indonesia, among other events set to take place in Singapore, Tokyo, and Dubai. She remains committed to attending all the tour legs this year and aims to focus on International Padel Federation tournaments in the upcoming year.