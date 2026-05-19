SINGAPORE, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jenfi, a Southeast Asia-focused SME credit platform, today announced that it has surpassed US$100 million in cumulative financing originations across the region, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued expansion across Singapore and Vietnam.

Operating across two of Southeast Asia’s largest SME markets, Jenfi provides growth financing and working capital solutions to underserved businesses through a combination of proprietary underwriting infrastructure, alternative data, and institutional capital partnerships.

Since inception, Jenfi has evaluated more than 30,000 SME financing inquiries across Southeast Asia while continuing to expand its underwriting and portfolio monitoring infrastructure to support scalable credit deployment and faster financing turnaround times.

Over time, Jenfi has evolved beyond its initial revenue-based financing roots into a broader SME credit platform supporting multiple financing structures across growth, working capital, and supply-chain financing use cases.

Jenfi continues to invest in AI-assisted underwriting automation and operational infrastructure designed to improve capital efficiency and credit decisioning capabilities. The platform is currently able to provide same-day underwriting decisions for qualified applicants and maintains a portfolio generating gross IRRs above 40%.

The company has completed more than 2,400 financings across Southeast Asia and has historically experienced strong repeat utilization behavior among eligible borrowers, reflecting ongoing demand for flexible financing solutions across its core markets.

“Southeast Asia continues to face a significant SME credit gap, particularly for businesses underserved by traditional collateral-based lending,” said Jeffrey Liu, Founder and CEO of Jenfi.

“Crossing the US$100 million milestone reflects the underwriting infrastructure, operational discipline, and institutional partnerships we have built over time. We believe there is a substantial opportunity to continue building more scalable underwriting and financing infrastructure for underserved SMEs across Southeast Asia.”

Looking ahead, Jenfi plans to continue expanding its institutional funding relationships, embedded financing capabilities, and underwriting infrastructure as it continues building a broader SME credit platform for Southeast Asia.

About Jenfi

Jenfi is a Southeast Asia-focused SME credit platform building underwriting and financing infrastructure for underserved businesses across the region. Operating across Singapore and Vietnam, the company combines proprietary credit models, alternative data, and institutional capital partnerships to deliver scalable growth and working capital solutions to emerging SMEs.

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