Enjoying traditional Brunei food as well as the village atmosphere is a package offered by Lamin Warisan in Kampung Tanjong Maya Tutong. The ambuyat set dishes attracts the public to taste the enticing and unique traditional food.

Ambuyat is a traditional food of the Brunei Malay community which is a main dish after rice. The package offered by Lamin Warisan is held once a week every Friday and are booked online. The ambuyat meal package attract people to visit Lamin Warisan as one of the favoured holiday destination in Tutong District.

Some of the visitors welcomed the package offered apart from being able to develop the tourism industry while vacationing in their own country.

