​In the effort to facilitate those in need and to produce caring youth who are good examples to society, the Al Jiilul Faatih group gave donations to three underprivileged families in the Temburong District.

Through the Jejak Kasih Raya project, donations in the form of basic necessities were contributed to selected families in Kampung Sumbiling Lama, Kampung Sibulu and Kampung Sungai Sulok. It was the first community welfare and spiritual project of Al Jiilul Faatih while propagating Islam to the public by contributing basic necessities followed by sharing knowledge and the etiquette of the Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam. The project also aimed to provide new experience to all members comprised of youths and benefits to the community in Brunei Darussalam.

