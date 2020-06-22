​Applications for the Japanese Government Scholarship Programme for the year 2021 are now open for Brunei students who wish to study in Japan.

The program is offered every year by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Technology, MEXT of Japan. It aims to foster human resources who, through study in Japan and will become bridges of friendship between both countries. Students who wished to apply for the scholarship program can submit their application to the Embassy of Japan in Brunei Darussalam not later than 7th August 2020.

Source: Radio Television Brunei