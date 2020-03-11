March 11, 2020

Nursing staff gives new solution 90%* staff satisfaction rating and new transport process 94%*; workflow improvements help flagship site for leading health system deliver on Quadruple Aim

Amsterdam, Netherlands and Miami, FL, U.S. – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a leading health technology company, and Jackson Health System, one of the nation’s largest public health systems, today announced new findings from a performance improvement evaluation at Jackson Memorial Hospital. The evaluation looked at the impact of its new Enterprise Monitoring as a Service (EMaaS) model six months after its deployment as part of a groundbreaking Philips partnership . Nursing staff gave the new model a 90%* satisfaction rating, up from 8%* prior to the new system [1] – an 82% improvement. The hospital also estimates it will save 13,331 staff hours from workflow improvement and automation of manual tasks. Moreover, the new patient transport process has reduced the time it takes to connect a patient to a transport monitor from 5 minutes to 3.9 seconds – saving staff more than 4 minutes and 56 seconds per patient and helping to earn a 94%* overall satisfaction rating from nursing staff.

Jackson Memorial Hospital, a nonprofit tertiary care teaching hospital in Miami, is the centerpiece of Jackson Health System. The 1,550 licensed bed hospital is focused on continuous improvement, including standardization of patient monitoring solutions for all acuity levels and settings, as well as improving accuracy of data. By adopting the EMaaS model, Jackson can move away from traditional capital outlay models, which can require buying the monitoring technology, consumption-based engagement or paying for monitoring capacity per patient. Moreover, it will give the hospital better performance visibility, utilization transparency and other improvements across the enterprise.

“Standardizing Jackson Memorial’s patient monitoring has simplified the staffing and management of our Central Monitoring Unit,” said David Zambrana, the former CEO of Jackson Memorial Hospital and current EVP for Hospital Operations of Jackson Health System. “It has also simplified the work required to electronically send patient data to our Electronic Medical Records system, managing the network and interfaces over time. Our partnership provides the ongoing support and proactive management we want for a life-critical capability that we rely on 24/7*.”

The new Philips patient monitoring solution is also interoperable and automates clinical data sharing, which saves time by quickly making critical information – such as a patient’s vital signs – directly available to staff through the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system. Moreover, Philips will continue to provide technical support, including helping Jackson to design solutions that seamlessly integrate with core IT systems such as the EMR. Philips will also help Jackson identify clinical workflow optimization opportunities, provide continuing education and assist with asset and data management.

“Forward thinking healthcare systems like Jackson want to achieve the Quadruple Aim and realize they need to move away from transactional relationships to true partnerships, both with their patients and their vendors, in order to provide quality care at a lower cost,” said Vitor Rocha, Chief Philips North America and member of the Executive Committee, Royal Philips. “Working together, we have developed the EMaaS model, which provides them with a state-of-the-art, scalable patient monitoring solution that reduces their per capita cost of care, while allowing them to improve the patient and staff experience. By automatically sharing vital patient information through the EMR, they are creating a more seamless experience, helping their staff to deliver the right care at the right time.”

*This data is exclusive to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

[1] 90% of the clinical team surveyed in critical care units indicated they were somewhat satisfied or highly satisfied when asked to rate their overall satisfaction with the current patient monitoring system at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Jackson Health System

Jackson Health System is an integrated healthcare delivery network with more than 12,000 employees. It has been a central provider of medical services and healthcare leadership for residents of Miami-Dade County for more than a century. The centerpiece of Jackson Health System is Jackson Memorial Hospital, a world-class regional center of specialized care that functions as the primary teaching hospital for the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine. Jackson’s robust network also includes two community hospitals, a children’s hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, a behavioral health hospital, a network of urgent care centers, two long-term care nursing facilities, and both primary and specialty care centers across Miami-Dade County. The new Jackson West Medical Center campus is under development in the City of Doral, and will feature a 100-bed inpatient hospital, adult and pediatric emergency rooms and outpatient services. Owned and supported by the taxpayers of Miami-Dade County, Jackson is governed by Public Health Trust Board of Trustees under the auspices of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 80,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

