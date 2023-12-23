Iveco Group: periodic report on the buyback program

Turin, 22nd December 2023. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that the Company completed on a daily basis, starting from 18th December 2023 to 20th December 2023 the following transactions:

Date Number of repurchased Common Shares Average net price (euro) Total net consideration (euro) 18 December 2023 55,700 7.8789 438,853.65 19 December 2023 55,000 7.9187 435,530.74 20 December 2023 54,356 7.9997 434,833.10 Total 165,056 7.9320 1,309,217.49

With the purchases described above the Company completed the initial tranche up to €55,000,000 of the share buyback program announced on 14th April 2023, based on the authorization to repurchase up to 10,000,000 Common Shares with a maximum total allocation of €130,000,000, granted by the Annual General Meeting held on the same date.

A comprehensive overview of the details of the above transactions as well as the overall purchases related to the initial tranche of such share buyback program, are available on the Company’s corporate website at the following address: https://www.ivecogroup.com/ investors/stock_information/ share_buyback.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 35,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

