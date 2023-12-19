IVECO BUS to supply 153 electric buses to ATM in Milan

IVECO GROUP N.V.

Turin, 19th December 2023. IVECO BUS, the urban, intercity and tourist bus brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG), has signed a contract to supply 153 new electric buses to Azienda Trasporti Milanesi S.p.A. (ATM), Milan’s public transport company, marking a major milestone in the city’s transition to sustainable mobility.

The contract, worth more than 120 million euros, is part of ATM’s strategic plan to offer increasingly sustainable and accessible mobility. ATM is committed to converting its entire urban fleet to 1,200 electric buses and making necessary changes in the surrounding ecosystem, which include the renewal of depots and the creation of new facilities that will be fully integrated into the design of the city. The arrival of the new IVECO BUS electric vehicles represents a crucial step in ATM’s Full Electric plan: by 2026, half of the buses in service in Milan will be electric.

The tender for the new buses comprises 153 new 12-metre electric buses and their full-service maintenance for ten years. The first deliveries are expected by the first quarter of 2025 and all the remaining buses are to be delivered by June 2026. An investment of this size is confirmation that public transport in Milan is facing disruptive environmental and energy challenges and that IVECO BUS is able to provide viable solutions as one of ATM’s main suppliers. Over the years, IVECO BUS has contributed to Milan’s mobility and today its vehicles constitute 45% of the entire ATM fleet (550 buses out of 1,200).

Domenico Nucera, President, Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group, commented: “We are proud to play an important role in Milan’s journey towards more sustainable mobility. The competitive total cost of ownership offering of IVECO BUS, combined with our close proximity to ATM, allows us to provide a tailored solution that meets the specific needs of this fast-paced city.”

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 35,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

