Indian Premier League cricketer Andrew Tye has said the coronavirus situation in India is "harrowing", and he is relieved to have flown home.

The 34-year-old left early on Sunday to return to Australia as India struggles with a surge in cases.

Tye said he felt "well looked after" inside the IPL's bio-secure bubble.

But, speaking to Stumped, he added: "You're almost cut off, it's weird. I found in a way that I sort of lost touch with the outside world."

The IPL - the world's richest Twenty20 league - has faced calls for a suspension over the Covid-19 crisis.

There have been more than 300,000 cases and 2,000 deaths in India in the past 24 hours.

Crematoriums in the capital Delhi have been forced to build makeshift funeral pyres, as the city runs out of space to cremate its dead.

Source: Radio Television Brunei