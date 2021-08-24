ROME, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During August 26 ITA will start the sales for flights operating from October 15. Beginning of sales follows the achievement of the certifications (Air Operator Certificate and Operating License) that ITA obtained from ENAC (Italian Aviation Authority) on August 18, 2021. The Board of Directors of ITA, chaired by Chairman Alfredo Altavilla, met today and approved to transform the non-binding offer already sent on August 16 to the Extraordinary Administration of Alitalia into a binding offer which includes 52 aircraft, a related number of slots, as well as contracts and complementary assets from the Aviation sector in order to start operations on October 15.

Starting from August 26, ITA will launch a campaign to collect applications for professional figures to be subsequently included in the flight and ground operational areas and in the staff areas. In line with the values and strategy of the airline, which decisively focuses on the digitization of business processes to develop a flexible and lean organization, the process of collecting applications will take place on the website with the assistance of innovative digital platforms. ITA has convened the trade unions on 25 August at 10:30 with the aim of starting the negotiation of new working conditions in line with market practices. Furthermore, ITA is adopting a policy in which all employees will be required to obtain the Green Pass, in line with the anti-Covid procedures and to safeguard the health of employees and customers.

The Chairman of ITA, Alfredo Altavilla, said: “An indispensable condition and our top priority is to complete negotiation with Alitalia under Extraordinary Administration for the sale of the Aviation perimeter as soon as possible. We have confidence in a constructive interaction with the trade unions in order to provide ITA with a new innovative employment contract capable of ensuring structural competitiveness of the airline with competitors.”

The Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of ITA, Fabio Lazzerini, said: “In recent days, with the certifications obtained from ENAC, we have reached an important milestone in the history of ITA. Now we are preparing to achieve another fundamental result: the start of sales. Now we must achieve new and complex goals in view of the launch of operations on October 15 and numerous projects must be completed in order to create an efficient, sustainable, digital airline, capable of facing future challenges with flexibility and in full discontinuity with the past.”