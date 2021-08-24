Every disaster is a test or rebuke from Allah upon the self for every human being. It happens for the mistakes we make. As Allah’s creatures, human beings must realize that they are certainly not to be missed by making mistakes. One of the good ways of repentance is to perform the prayer of repentance and practice istighfar.

This was shared by Awang Haji Mohd Serudin bin Haji Timbang, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs during the Rampai Pagi interview, 22nd August morning. He added, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has provided reference materials as a guide for the public to perform the prayer of repentance and also a guide for some istighfar utterances.

Source: Radio Television Brunei