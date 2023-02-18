Isra’ Mi’raj Special Talk

The Isra' Mi'raj event is not ordinary and not just a journey to see the greatness of the universe. More than that, the journey of Isra' Mi'raj has profound wisdom for Rasulullah Sallallahu 'Alaihi Wasallam personally and the Muslim ummah as a whole.

This was among the contents of a Special Talk in conjunction with Isra' Mi'raj organized by the Kampung Labu Estate Mosque Takmir Committee, Temburong District last night. The talk titled 'Journey of Our Beloved Rasulullah' or 'Perjalanan Kekasih Kami Rasulullah' was delivered by Doctor Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, Ra'es of Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB. Present was Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Sulaiman bin Haji Nasir, Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei