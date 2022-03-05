Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA, held the Isra ‘Mi’raj Celebration. The ceremony took place at the University, 3rd March.

Present was Dr. Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal, Rector of UNISSA. The ceremony included a Special Forum titled “Sembahyangku Kerana Allah” which among others stated that performing prayers can shape one’s character and the community towards living a good and complete life. The event also saw the launching of UNISSA’s new website and a presentation of prizes to outstanding students for their involvement in national, regional and international competitions.

Source: Radio Television Brunei