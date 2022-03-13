A similar function was the Temburong Police District. The function was highlighted by a special religious talk which among other matters talked about prayers must be performed sincerely according to the proper procedures and filled with devotion and istiqamah in order to obtain blessings, safety in the world and hereafter. The function took place yesterday morning at Kampung Batu Apoi Mosque in Temburong.

Present was Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Emran bin Haji Sabtu, Member of the Legislative Council. The special religious talk titled ‘Sembahyang Ku Untuk Allah’ or My Prayer For Allah delivered by Awang Haji Yusof bin Haji Ahad, Prayer Leader of Kampung Belais Mosque, touched on the importance of every Muslim performing the five times daily prayers solely to obey the commandments of Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala and as a sign of gratitude for the blessings bestowed by Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala.

Source: Radio Television Brunei