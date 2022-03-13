The Ministry of Energy, Departments and Statutory Bodies under it also held the Isra’ Mi’raj Celebration. The function held virtually was jointly organised by the Legal and Compliance Division, Strategic Project Division and Finance Unit of the Ministry.

Joining the ceremony was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji Mat Suny bin Haji Md. Hussein, Minister of Energy. The function included a special talk titled “Sembahyangku kerana Allah” delivered by Dr. Ahmad Baha bin Mokhtar, Lecturer of Faculty of Usuluddin, UNISSA, who among others touched on the COVID-19 epidemic situation that has brought a multitude of challenges to people around the world. Also participating was Dato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Matsatejo bin Sokiaw, Deputy Minister of Energy.

Source: Radio Television Brunei