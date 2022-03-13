The personality of Rasullullah SAW as a role model remains relevant until the end of time to improve human morality. The importance of morality is comprehensive, covering all aspects in creating a harmonious Islamic society in accordance with Brunei Darussalam’s aspiration as a Zikir Nation. The matter was among the contents of a special religious talk in conjunction with the Isra’ Mi’raj Celebration of the Ministry of Development and the departments under it. Organised by the Department of Town and Country Planning, the function was held yesterday afternoon at Dewan Betabur, Ministry of Development.

Present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Ingenieur Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar, Minister of Development. The special talk was delivered by Dr Hjh Ummi Fa’izah binti Haji Abdul Rahman, Lecturer at the Centre for Promotion of Knowledge and Language, Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA. Also present was Dato Seri Paduka Architect Awang Haji Marzuke bin Haji Mohsin, Deputy Minister of Development. The ceremony was also joined virtually by the staff of the Ministry of Development and the departments under it.

Source: Radio Television Brunei