The Isra’ Mi’raj Celebration was also held by the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications yesterday morning. The function which was conducted by the E-Government National Centre, was held virtually and highlighted with a special religious talk. The talk among others touched on prayer as one of the ways to communicate with and get closer to Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala.

Among those joining was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Awang Mohammad Yusof, Minister of Transport and Infocommunications. The special religious talk titled ‘Sembahyang: Alat Untuk Berkomunikasi Dengan Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala’ was delivered by Mohammad Nasyith bin Superi, Religious Officer, Islamic Da’wah Centre, Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei