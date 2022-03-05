In conjunction with Isra’ Mi’raj Celebration, the Ministry of Defence yesterday afternoon held the ceremony simultaneously at all surau of the Ministry of Defence and the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF, with the main focus at Surau Al-Huda, Royal Brunei Navy, Muara.

In attendance was Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Second Minister of Defence. Themed ‘Sembahyang Ku Kerana Allah’, according to the theme of this year’s National Level Isra’ Mi’raj Celebration, the ceremony was glorified with the recitation of the Quranic verses, special talk and mass Fardhu Asar Prayer. Also present was Major General Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Muhd Haszaimi bin Bol Hassan, Commander of RBAF.

Source: Radio Television Brunei