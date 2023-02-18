Various wisdom and lessons can be taken by women through the Isra' Mi'raj event to be used as guidelines in daily life.

The matter was shared in a talk titled 'Isra' Mi'raj dan Wanita Menurut Perspektif Islam' or 'Isra' Mi'raj and Women According to the Islamic Perspective' during the Isra' Mi'raj Celebration organized by the Women's Bureau of the Kampong Sengkurong 'B' Village Consultative Council, 18th February afternoon. The talk was delivered by Dayang Noorizah binti Haji Abidin, Religious Education Officer, Ministry of Religious Affairs.

