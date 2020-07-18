The eminence of Islam continues to shine in Brunei Darussalam with the wise leadership of His Majesty to realise the aspiration of making the country as a Zikir Nation. The practise of supplicating and zikir is in line with the Malay Islamic Monarchy, MIB concept, especially when the country is still under the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. The idea of a Zikir Nation that is all encompassing has proven successful in shaping a harmonious society and a peaceful as well as prosperous nation. Follow the report on Islamic eminence in the country in conjunction with the 74th birthday of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam.

As a country that has raised Islam as the official religion, the spiritual aspect has been prioritised through doa or supplications and zikir.

While the country is hit by the pandemic, supplications and zikir are the weapons utilised by the country’s people apart from the ongoing efforts from various agencies, whereby the outbreak is under control even though the threat still exists. The desire for a Zikir Nation has made the citizens and residents to always be under the protection of Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala.

Brunei Darussalam’s citizens and residents play a vital role in realising the desire for a Zikir Nation such as enculturing zikir in all life aspects.

While the country is facing the COVID-19 pandemic, causing mosques, suraus and religious halls nationwide to be temporarily closed, the azan or call for prayer, supplications and zikir are still resounding from radio channels. Supplications and zikir are also telecast on television to encourage the public to together recite and practise it.

Apart from that, the country still continues with other aspects such as the construction of mosques, maintaining the welfare of new converts and the Compulsory Religious Education Order. The Desire for a Zikir Nation also portrays the monarch’s just leadership which always guides the people on the true path, blessed by Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala.

Source: Radio Television Brunei