The Ministry of Religious Affairs through the Islamic Da’wah Centre has implemented a number of initiatives to seek the protection of Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala while battling the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Religious programmes such as reading of surah yaasiin, a guide to perform sunat taubat prayer and istighfar were broadcast so the community continue to practise it as spiritual healing while facing the pandemic. The initiatives were shared by the Director of the Islamic Da’wah Centre during an interview with Rampai Pagi this morning. Awang Haji Abd Rajid bin Haji Mohd Salleh said the Islamic Da’wah Centre has published several books including a Handbook to Tackle Disease Outbreak, Doa and Guides for Istighfar as well as the Sunat Taubat Prayer.

The Islamic Da’wah Centre has been tasked and held a virtual discussion on ‘Halaqah Ilmiah’ as a platform for the centre’s daie to make a continuous training relating to Islamic figures and current issues. The centre also held an online reading of Al-Qur’an, surah Yaasiin and reading of Ratib Al-Attas.

Source: Radio Television Brunei