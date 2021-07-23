The 75th birthday celebration of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam continues to be enlivened with various festive stage performance and events held every night. The ‘Badat Nurjala’ Old Dikir performance in Tutong District was one of the Islamic Culture Night Performances featured on 22nd July night.

It was organised by the Persatuan Ikatan Melayu Telisai or PRIMET. Among those present were the Member of the Legislative Council and the Acting Assistant Tutong District Officer. Last night’s festive stage event will be the IMPAK Premier Forum by IMPAK Tutong Youth Development and the Youth and Sports Department.

Meanwhile in Temburong District, a Tilawah Al-Qur’an Reading and Al-Quran verses competition was held. 10 participants comprising members of the Temburong District Senior Citizens Activity Centre took part in the competition. Prizes were presented by a Member of the Legislative Council.

In the capital, the final of the Tausyeh Competition for Primary Schools Nationwide 2021 was held. Year 4 and 5 students from 6 primary schools took part in the competition that was organised by the Religious Unit, Department of Co-curriculum Education, Ministry of Education.

Source: Radio Television Brunei