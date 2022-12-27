Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition

The calligraphy artworks of winners of the ASEAN Level Khat Competition 2022 organised by the Islamic Calligraphy and Art Study Centre, Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah to commemorate Yayasan’s 30th anniversary of establishment are now displayed at the Islamic Calligraphy and Art Study Centre, Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Rumah Semaun in Jalan Jerambak.

The Islamic Calligraphy and Art Study Centre, Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah is divided into 3 main galleries, namely Lauhah Al-Islamiah Gallery, Al-Aswad Gallery and At- Tasmeem Gallery. The galleries exhibit a collection of calligraphic works and artefacts, mostly using mediums such as canvas and muqahhar paper that is traditionally produced; works and artefacts as well as writing processes related to the development of Jawi writing in the Sultanate of Brunei Darussalam. The centre is a learning institution that offers study programmes and provides services in developing various knowledge, competence and skills of Islamic art towards upholding Jawi writing, especially the art of Islamic calligraphy.

The gallery is open to the public every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon, except of Friday it will be open from 8:30 to 11:30 in the morning and 2:30 to 5 in the afternoon. Entry is free. For more information contact 2234014 or visit Instagram AT khatcentre dot bn.

Source: Radio Television Brunei