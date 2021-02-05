The number of converts in the country is increasing with new converts from various races and ethnic groups who choose Islam as their new way of life or religion. Yesterday morning, the Temburong District Da’wah Unit conducted a conversion ceremony for an Iban family of two. The ceremony took place at Kampung Sumbiling Lama, Temburong District.

97 years old Jimbur Anak Ambu, is now known as Arinah binti Abdullah Ambu, while her daughter, Minah Anak Saban, aged 61, is known as Dayang Siti Aminah binti Abdullah Saban. From January to February 2021, a total of three people embraced Islam in Temburong District. Present was Awang Haji Roslan bin Haji Sulaiman, Acting Head Religious Officer of Temburong District.

Source: Radio Television Brunei