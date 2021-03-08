STUART, Fla., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc. (“iRemedy” or “the Company”), pioneer of the iRemedy™ medical supply marketplace, today announced that the Company has arranged for the procurement of an additional 500 million low-dead space syringes and needles in association with iRemedy’s “Project Vaccinate” initiative, created to support global demand for FDA-approved injection devices required for administration of COVID-19 vaccinations. This brings the Company’s total factory procurement of needles and syringes to over 1.8 billion, to date.

Working in close collaboration with its procurement partner Northfield to facilitate the order, iRemedy expects manufacturing of the additional half billion units to commence in May with delivery of the first shipments to the Company’s warehousing facilities in the U.S. within 30 days thereafter.

Max Kuperman, President of Northfield, stated, “With billions of doses of vaccine yet to be administered worldwide, we are very pleased to continue teaming with iRemedy to ensure that mass production of requisite needles and syringes is procured, and that the coordination of the complex logistical requirements associated with their sale and distribution is managed as swiftly and efficiently as possible.”

iRemedy CEO Tony Paquin added, “Given the worldwide media attention that has been focused on mitigating unnecessary waste of valuable vaccine doses through the use of low-dead space syringes, this procurement effort has focused exclusively on securing reliable supply of this type of device. We are thrilled to have negotiated the manufacture and delivery of another half billion low-dead space syringes; and look forward to getting them into the hands of care organizations across the globe tasked with administering lifesaving vaccines.”

For more information about Project Vaccinate, please contact Anthony Paquin directly at anthony@iremedy.com.

About The iRemedy Healthcare Companies

With 15 years in healthcare supply, iRemedy is a trusted and reliable partner for acquiring medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment. We service over 5,000 healthcare provider, commercial and government clients nationwide. We guarantee access to verified supplies by sourcing directly from established manufacturers and distributors around the world. Our industry-leading technology and group purchasing power enable transparency and competition, driving consistently low pricing for our customers every day. iRemedy is headquartered in Stuart, Florida and has offices in New York, California and Washington, and distribution centers in Florida and Arizona. For more information, please visit www.iRemedy.com.

