The Iraqi Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 242,284, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The new cases included 1,212 in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, 268 in Duhok, 250 in Karbala, 207 in each Najaf and Wasit, 204 in Dhi Qar, and 194 in Qadisiyah, while the other cases were detected in the other provinces, the statement said.

It also reported 78 deaths during the day, raising the death toll to 7,201, while 3,732 more patients recovered in the day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 184,205.

The new cases were recorded after 23,123 testing kits were used across the country during the day, and a total of 1,647,454 tests have been carried out since the outbreak of the disease, according to the statement.

The ministry frequently attributed the recent increase of COVID-19 infections to the lack of compliance of the citizens to the health instructions, as well as to the increase in the testing capacity due to the increase of labs in Baghdad and the other Iraqi provinces.

Iraq has been taking a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.

Source: TREND News Agency