Iran’s aluminum production reached 211,779 tons during the six calendar months to September 21, indicating a 71% hike compared with the similar span of the last year, Trend reports citing Mehr.

According to the latest data released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization, Iran Aluminum Company (IRALCO) topped the list with 95,723 tons of the total output.

IRALCO was followed by Hormozal Aluminum Company with 45,444 tons, Almahdi Aluminum Company with 33,988 tons, SALCO with 25,000 tons and Iran Alumina with 11,227 tons.

Iranian manufacturers rolled out 36,866 tons of aluminum during the six calendar month (August 22 to September 21), to register an 84% jump compared with the last year’s corresponding month.

Alumina power production reached 121,691 tons during the first half, up 4$ year on year.

Iran plans to reach the annual production of 1.5 million tons of aluminum ingot by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025-March 2026).

Source: TREND News Agency