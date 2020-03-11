District Representatives touched on matters that require attention. Among them, the implementation of the shouldered trust and responsibility’s direction, and the establishment of the Temburong District Development Authority, AKDT to generate economic activity as well as improve the quality of life for citizens and residents in the district. The motion of vote of thanks was voiced by Yang Berhormat Pengiran Haji Ali bin Pengiran Maon; Yang Berhormat Awang Naim bin Haji Kamis; Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Mohimin bin Haji Johari @ Jahari; Yang Berhormat Pengiran Haji Mohamed bin Pengiran Haji Osman @ Othman; Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Abdul Hamid bin Haji Mumin; Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Ramli bin Haji Lahit; and Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Emran bin Haji Sabtu.

Yang Berhormat Pengiran Haji Ali bin Pengiran Maon said that in housing projects alone, a body or committee comprising government and private engineers as well as academics such as from Universiti Teknologi Brunei should be established. The body’s or committee’s main objectives are to conduct research and betterment of quality control assurance manual policy; explore the use of innovative and high technology; and research on international best practices in project management.

Meanwhile, Yang Berhormat Awang Naim bin Haji Kamis highlighted on empowering the involvement of the private sector and investors not only with related ministries on facilitating, but also in reforming policies. This is so that the proposals by the private sector or investor can be carried out by taking into account the win-win aspect for private sector or investor and government.

Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Mohimin bin Haji Johari @ Jahari stressed that now is the time for business transformation. One of the ways of transforming business is through enforcement and additional guideline for personal as well as company business registration regulations. Monitoring and law enforcement should be carried out to prevent the misuse of business licence.

Whereas Yang Berhormat Pengiran Haji Mohamed bin Pengiran Haji Osman @ Othman said that strategies should be created for development and achievement this is a responsibility for all members of the Legislative Council as representatives and core leadership at their respective areas.

Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Abdul Hamid bin Haji Mumin said that any institution or agencies should always take precautionary measures. Precaution and transparency on the duty and responsibility of any agency can avoid weak work supervision and embezzlement that can burden and be a loss for the country.

Meanwhile, Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Ramli bin Haji Lahit said the initiative of establishing JobCentre Brunei is one of the ways to reduce unemployment rate. Yang Berhormat suggested there should be a representative from JobCentre Brunei during interviews with related companies to ensure that the offered job by the company is valid, and the job opportunity should be transparent.

Whereas Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Emran bin Haji Sabtu expressed hope that related agencies and AKDT secretariat ensure that the implemented projects are environmentally friendly, and it goes smoothly according its stipulated period. A number of projects have been identified, namely making Temburong District the main ecotourism destination, and focus on a number of areas in the district such as Labu, Bangar Town, Batang Duri and Ulu Temburong for development.

