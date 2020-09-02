LONDON, UK, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™ has recruited a new Managing Director for EMEA in renowned and highly regarded industry leader, Claudia Stephenson, a move that has been fuelled by increased demand for the GROUP’s multi-disciplinary offering amid the pandemic.

An excellent communicator with long-standing client relationships across sectors including tech, gaming, HR and healthcare, Stephenson joins from Freeman and brings 20 years’ experience to the position, over which she has led cross-functional teams in the implementation and launch of integrated marketing campaigns that transform businesses and accelerate growth.

A US native who has resided in the UK for the last nine years, Stephenson possesses a unique understanding of both the US and European markets, and has a particular knack for supporting clients seeking to seamlessly take their campaigns to new regions, most notably by ensuring their approach is localised to each and every market.

Reporting into [INVNT GROUP] COO and INVNT CEO, Kristina McCoobery, Stephenson has been tasked with identifying growth opportunities across the [INVNT GROUP] portfolio throughout EMEA, and building out and leading a team comprising of the region’s best and brightest talent, who will partner with clients to ensure consistency of BrandStory across all of their platforms and audiences.

Commenting on Stephenson’s appointment, McCoobery says: “Thanks to our teams’ ability to seamlessly shift their approach in response to COVID-19, we’ve experienced unprecedented growth with new and existing clients, and as such identified the need for an experienced leader to head up our EMEA business.

“A results-driven professional with extensive knowledge of our industry and clients across regions, Claudia is a valuable asset to the GROUP, and I have no doubt she will accelerate our offerings in EMEA and beyond as we continue to build out and grow the BrandStory Project.”

Stephenson added: “I am thrilled to be joining [INVNT GROUP] during such an exciting growth phase. While COVID-19 is proving a challenge for the marketing – particularly experience marketing – sector, the need for brands to engage their audiences remains as important as ever. The success INVNT, and now [INVNT GROUP] has had over the last six months is evidence of this, and solidifies both its market leadership position and ongoing ability to challenge clients’ briefs to deliver the most innovative, results-driven solutions.

“I look forward to working with our local and global teams across the GROUP to develop bespoke solutions for clients that push creative boundaries, connect them to their customers, and ultimately ladder up to the one meaningful, consistent, well-articulated BrandStory, especially whilst we navigate through – and out of – the pandemic.”

For company logos and headshots visit: https://bit.ly/3hwgpsA

About [INVNT GROUP]™

[INVNT GROUP] was established in 2020 with a vision to provide consistent, meaningful, well-articulated BrandStory across all platforms. Headed up by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™ represents a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward-thinking organizations everywhere, impact the audiences that matter, anywhere. The GROUP consists of modern brand strategy firm, FOLK HERO; creative-led culture consultancy, MEANING; branded content and digital marketing studio, HEVĒ, and the global live brand storytelling agency, INVNT™. For more information about [INVNT GROUP] visit: www.invntgroup.com/

Attachments

Brea Carter [INVNT GROUP]™ +1 (917) 633-6171 bcarter@invnt.com