The Brunei Investment Agency has been aware of press reports of investment scams which uses the name of the Agency. These reports were extensively covered in the Malaysian press.

The Brunei Investment Agency in its press release stated that the Agency is not involved in the investment schemes reported which has been perpetrated by individuals unknown and unrelated to BIA. BIA is a statutory corporation whose objective is to manage the General Reserve Fund of Brunei Darussalam. BIA does not issue any investment products or any investment schemes for the public. BIA also does not solicit for funds or investments from members of the public.

Source: Radio Television Brunei