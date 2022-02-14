All the efforts, dedication and commitment of the graduates who have graduated from the Universiti Teknologi Brunei, UTB in facing the challenges throughout their studies have resulted in invaluable success. Despite the challenges, UTB is confident that the graduates are complete and capable as well as having strong and excellent Malay Islamic values in all fields.

For the graduates, all the knowledge, skills and experience gained during the studies will be fully used for the good of religion, race and country as well as support Wawasan Brunei 2035.

Meanwhile, UTB’s international graduates also expressed their gratitude to the Government for giving them the opportunity to study in the country and making UTB their top choice to further their studies to a higher level.

Source: Radio Television Brunei