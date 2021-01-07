The novel 'Aku Tidak Bersalah' is Dino MN or his real name, Awang Haji Bidin bin Haji Mohamad Noor's first attempt, in the field of creative work, prose, apart from poetry publishing. As an experienced writer, Dino MN was able to digest some of the issues that play a vital role in life including economic, social, culture, human and humanitarian. Through the novel "Aku Tidak Bersalah", the 71-year-old writer has successfully challenged the mind and led the readers to participate in the course of the story or issue raised through their emotions.

The 117-page novel was produced over a relatively long period of time. In addition to adding a collection of literary readings, the novel is intended to attract more young writers to venture and be active in the creative field of writing.

Source: Radio Television Brunei