A major fault to the South-East Asia Japan Cable, SJC occurred on the 24th of December 2021 has resulted in intermittent interruption of services for internet, data, IDD international and roaming in the country. The Authority for Info-communications Technology Industry of Brunei Darussalam, AITI and Unified National Networks Sdn Bhd, UNN in its press release informed that most of the internet use could have experienced slower response of applications used during the peak demand hours.

In response, UNN has activated additional capacity via the Transborneo Cable System to mitigate congestion concerns and ensure the nation has sufficient capacity for internet. However, on the 25th of December 2021, another fault occurred on the Transborneo Cable System which further reduced internet capacity. While restoration works are in progress, fixed and mobile services subscribers shall continue to experience some form of degradation while using the internet especially during peak hours.

Source: Radio Television Brunei