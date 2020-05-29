Partnership draws on strengths of both parties to combine global brand management with innovative crypto mining solutions

ISW Holdings and Bit5ive Join Forces LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ ISW Holdings ” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, announced its entrance into a new venture with Bit5ive LLC , a global leader in cryptocurrency mining and innovative turnkey mining solutions.

Bit5ive is an official distribution partner of Bitmain, the industry-leading fabless manufacturer of computing chips and distributor of Antminers to more than 30 countries in Latin America, Central America, and the Caribbean. In addition, Bit5ive is the producer and distributor of POD5 and Power Skid 2.5, the most efficient and successful infrastructure for crypto mining hardware. Bit5ive is quickly becoming one of the largest U.S.-based companies in the cryptocurrency mining and bitcoin farm industry. The joint venture with ISW Holdings is the latest in a string of successes for the Company and an indication of the growing interest in bitcoin and blockchain technologies.

“We have achieved considerable growth and hit several major milestones in the last three years, consistently growing our staff and honing our expertise along the way,” said Bit5ive CEO Robert Collazo. “It is important that we continue innovating and be over par with industry demand from every aspect.”

For more details and forward-looking statements, view the entire announcement: http://nnw.fm/ ISWHoldingsBit5iveAnnouncement

The bitcoin technology market, valued at USD $293.66 million in 2019, is expected to reach USD $477 million by 2025, according to Mordor Intelligence.

“We are incredibly excited to expand our current portfolio and move into what we believe is a sector poised for strong technological and financial growth,” stated ISW Holdings President and Chairman Alonzo Pierce. “This new joint-venture agreement enables us to collaborate with the experienced team at Bit5ive to innovate the infrastructure needed to run profitable, efficient crypto mining projects, and to take advantage of the incredible growth projected for the crypto market.”

About Bit5ive

Bit5ive is a leader in crypto currency mining data centers with several projects currently in development in the United States. Bit5ive’s success lies in its commitment to its clients, hailing from a variety of industries and professions. Bit5ive’s corporate headquarters is based in Miami, Florida, from which it operates as a management hub for its data centers, sales and customer service.

For more information, visit www.Bit5ive.com

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together, with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes.

ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and, the partnership has a vitally needed patent pending.

For more information, visit www.iswholdings.com

Company Contact:

Investor Relations

info@ISWHoldings.com

Wire Service Contact:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 3bbfdd35-d7f7-4932-b3f1- 05c9b7157dcd