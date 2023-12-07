International Sambo Federation Praises Philippine Olympic Committee for World Championship Success

Manila – The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) has commended the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) for the Philippines' performance at the recent world championships in Armenia. FIAS secretary-general Roberto Ferraris, in a letter to POC president Abraham 'Bambol' Tolentino, celebrated the success of the Philippine sambo team in Yerevan, Armenia, where Sydney Sy secured a bronze medal in the women's +80 kg. class.

According to Philippines News Agency, Tolentino, in a news release on Thursday, expressed gratitude for FIAS's recognition of Pilipinas Sambo Federation (PSF) and Sydney Sy's achievements on the world stage. He affirmed the POC's continuous support for the athletes and their international campaigns. Sydney Sy, daughter of Pilipinas Sambo Federation president Paolo Tancontian, contributed to the team's 16th overall placement in the competitions, which featured elite sambists from 62 nations.

Tolentino noted Sy's effort as a testament to the Philippines' strength in combat sports. Ferraris, in his letter, acknowledged the Philippines' significant contributions to promoting Sambo internationally and its role in the country's outstanding performance. Tancontian also thanked the POC and FIAS for recognizing Sydney Sy's accomplishment and the overall performance of the Filipino sambists.