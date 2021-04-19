The present and future generations of religious people are called to ensure the continuity of Islam remains relevant to be in the mainstream of the country, to support the government and the leadership of a monarchy in fulfilling the aspirations and determination of independence. The main platform to realize it is through the programmes in the Wawasan Negara Dua Ribu Tiga Puluh Lima with its strategic plans to achieve its goals.

Speaking at the International Multaqa Rabitah Ceremony of Al-Azhar Southeast Asia Alumni in conjunction with Al-Azhar Al-Syarif World day this afternoon, Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Awang Haji Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Othman, Minister Of Religious Affairs As Chairman Of The Multaqa Rabitah International Advisory Board Al-Azhar Alumni Brunei Darussalam Branch, emphasized, the generation of religious people need to work together and be united in three principles, namely Loyalty to the Monarch and Nation; Belief in Islamic values; and Social harmony and the practice of benevolent tradition.

The Multaqa ceremony included presentations from three regional countries, chaired by Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Orang Kaya Maharaja Lela Haji Yusuf, Ra’es Rabitah International Alumni of al-Azhar Brunei Darussalam. Themed ‘Memperkasa Peranan Alumni al-Azhar Dalam Mengukuhkan Aqidah Ahli Sunnah Waljama’ah Dalam Kalangan Umat Islam’, the multaqa, which was held for the first time in the country, is intended to further strengthen unity among the al-Azhar alumni at the regional and international level, thus formulating cooperation in appropriate fields. The event, which was attended by the al-Azhar alumni and students of the Rimba Arabic School was also held virtually for the public.

Source: Radio Television Brunei