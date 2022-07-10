In February 2022, Brunei Darussalam’s total trade was valued at $2,251.1 million, an increase by 50.1 percent. Meanwhile, for month-to-month changes, total trade for February 2022 increased by 0.7 percent compared to January 2022.

The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, Ministry of Finance and Economy in its Press Release stated that total exports increased by 54.8 percent year-on-year to $1,447 million compared to February 2021. These were mainly due to the increase in Mineral Fuels and Chemicals exports. In terms of commodity by section, Mineral Fuels represents the major contributor to Brunei Darussalam’s exports, followed by Chemicals and Machinery and Transport Equipment.

The main exports market in February 2022 was Japan, followed by Australia and The People’s Republic of China. The largest export commodity to Japan was Mineral Fuels. For imports, the total value increased to $804.1 MILLION in February 2022 compared to February 2021, mainly due to a significant increase in imports of Mineral Fuels.

The five main imports by commodity were Mineral Fuels, followed by Machinery and Transport Equipment, Food, Manufactured Goods and Chemicals. By End Use Category, imports of Intermediate Goods accounted for 58.6 percent of the total imports, followed by Capital Goods and Consumption Goods. For imports by trading partners, the highest share was from Kazakhstan, respectively followed by Iraq, Australia and Singapore, with Mineral Fuels as the largest import commodity. According to the mode of transport, in February 2022, the highest share for both exports and imports was transport by sea. This was followed by air transport and via land.

The International Merchandise Trade Statistics, IMTS for February 2022 is available from the DEPS’s website at deps.mofe.gov.bn.

