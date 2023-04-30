International Merchandise Trade Index Q4

Total exports value increased by 10.1 per cent in fourth quarter 2022. This increase was due to a rise in the exports unit value index by 23.1 per cent. This was mainly contributed by index of Beverages, Mineral Fuels and Manufactured Goods. Rising prices of these commodities in the world market was the key driving force towards the increase in exports unit value index.

The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, Ministry of Finance and Economy in its media release informed that in terms of exports volume index, a decrease of 33.2 per cent, contributed by index of Beverages, Mineral Fuels and Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles. The total imports value in fourth quarter 2022 increased by 18.7 per cent mainly due to the rise in the import unit value index. The rise in the imports unit value index was primarily contributed by Crude Materials Inedible, Mineral Fuels and Manufactured Goods. The terms of trade, registered an increase of 18.4 per cent in fourth quarter 2022. This was mainly contributed by the increase of Index of Beverages, Chemicals and Mineral Fuels.

Source: Radio Television Brunei