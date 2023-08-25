A fall in the exports unit value index by 4.8 per cent was recorded in first quarter, Q1 2023, this has contributed to the fall in total exports value by 12 per cent from 4,420 million dollars, to 3,890 million dollars. This was mainly contributed by the decrease in index of Chemicals, Mineral Fuels and Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles. The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, Ministry of Finance and Economy in its press release stated that the decrease in the price of these products at the world market was the primary reason of the decline in exports unit value index.

In terms of exports volume index, a decrease of 3.3 per cent was recorded, contributed by the decrease in index of Manufactured Goods, Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles and Mineral Fuels. A fall in the imports volume index by 2.8 per cent was recorded, which has resulted to the fall in total imports value by 12.4 per cent. The decrease in the imports volume index was mainly contributed by the decrease in index of Manufactured Goods, Mineral Fuels and Crude Materials Inedible. Meanwhile, the import unit value index registered an increase of 0.8 per cent, which was contributed mainly by the increase in the index of Machinery and Transport Equipment.

The terms of trade, registered a decrease of 5.5 per cent, mainly contributed by the decrease in the index for Machinery and Transport Equipment, Chemicals and Food.

The full report of International Merchandise Trade Index first quarter 2023 can be obtained through the website, 'deps.mofe.gov.bn'.

