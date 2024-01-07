International Master Daniel Quizon Triumphs in Philippine National Chess Championship, Secures Olympiad Spot

MANILA: The Philippine National Chess Championship held at Marikina Community Convention Center concluded with a stunning victory by International Master Daniel Quizon. Quizon, hailing from Dasmariñas City, Cavite, secured his spot in the upcoming Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.

According to Philippines News Agency, the 19-year-old chess prodigy overcame Grandmaster John Paul Gomez in the final round on Sunday. In a King's Indian duel, Quizon defeated Gomez in 32 moves, leading him to top the tournament with a total of 9.5 points across the 14-player event. This victory not only earned him PHP120,000 but also a coveted berth in the national team for the Chess Olympiad, scheduled from September 10 to 23.

This triumph marks Quizon's second national title, following his first win three years ago in Lapu Lapu City, Cebu. Expressing his joy, Quizon shared, "I am happy that I became a champion again and will be able to play in the Olympiad," recalling his previous participation in the online version of the Olympiad two years ago.

In the same tournament, International Master Jan Emmanuel Garcia secured the second place with 9 points. He drew with 14-year-old FIDE Master Christian Gian Karlo Arca in an English encounter after 30 moves. Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna claimed the third spot with 8.5 points, following her victory over Samson Chiu Chin Lim III in the English Opening. Both Garcia and Frayna received PHP75,000 and PHP50,000, respectively, and will join Quizon in representing the Philippines at the Chess Olympiad.

The 13-round tournament was presented by Marikina City 1st District Rep. Maan Teodoro and Mayor Marcy Teodoro. It received support from various entities, including the National Chess Federation of the Philippines, with chair and president Prospero Pichay Jr., Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino, Philippine Sports Commission chair Richard Bachmann, the Eugene Torre Chess Foundation, and Pan de Amerikana's Jundio Salvador.