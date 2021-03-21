Brunei Darussalam held the International Day of Forests Celebration yesterday. The launching ceremony for the International Day of Forests Celebration 2021 was held yesterday morning at the Recreational Park, Jalan Pusat Persidangan in Berakas. Celebrated every 21st of March, the celebration is an effort to enhance the general public’s awareness on the importance of all types of forest ecosystem in sustainable development.

In attendance was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism. This year’s celebration carry the theme ‘Forest Restoration: A Path to Recovery and Well Being’. 88 saplings were also planted in conjunction with the 88th Anniversary of the Forestry Department. Also joining the sapling planting were Members of the Legislative Council.

Various activities including brisk-walk and the ‘Gerai Hujung Minggu Pasar Kitani’ were held in conjunction with the 37th National Day Celebration. It was held at the Concourse Area, Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium.

Source: Radio Television Brunei