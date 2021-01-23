​Discipline and high self-esteem, on-time and possessing the calibre to become a leader is among the characteristics instilled as a military officer. For the young officers recently commissioned during the Officer Cadet School Sovereign’s Parade Ceremony. The training underwent has changed their way of thinking, actions and positive decision-making. Thus, their success in completing the training was highly meaningful to the nation’s future and as a continuance to the country’s defence and security. The newly commissioned military officers said the intensive military training has given a huge and deep impact until it had changed their respective characteristics to become more responsible. According to several officers, even though they have different education backgrounds, it does not prevent them from going into the military.

Source: Radio Television Brunei