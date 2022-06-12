The country's Intending Haj Pilgrims are advised to always maintain their health and fitness due to the high temperatures in Saudi Arabia at this time.

During the day, the temperature in the Holy City of Makkah and Madinah can reach 45 degrees Celsius. The hot weather is expected to continue until the haj season. Intending pilgrims are reminded to always maintain their stamina and endurance, drink enough water, and use umbrellas when doing any outdoor activities while in the holy land.

Source: Radio Television Brunei