The Da’wah Academy programme is intended for a number of young religious propagators to become daie’s successors and subsequently become mentors or guides to the next daie. Since it was organised in 2017, the programme has produced daie who are able to carry out Islamic da’wah or propagation in the right way.

The Da’wah Academy Programme is a platform to gather youths who are interested in engaging in the field of da’wah in the country. It is a programme organised by the Daie Youth Volunteer Body Committee under the auspices of the Youth Religious Programme Secretariat, Islamic Da’wah Centre, Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Since it was conducted in 2017, a total of 104 youths have participated in the programme. During the first Da’wah Academy, 20 people participated while 40 people participated in the second Da’wah Academy, and 44 people in the Third Dakwah Academy, where the response from the youth was very encouraging.

Throughout the programme, they were guided by designated mentors comprising lecturers from Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA; and Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB; as well as NGO bodies or organisations related to society.

They were given lectures on morals and religious sciences such as ‘tafsir’ or interpretation and hadith apart from training on effective propagation methods, public speaking, and creative writing.

Source: Radio Television Brunei