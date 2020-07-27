​The leadership of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam since the beginning of His Majesty’s reign has much strengthened the core and policies of Islam in the country, especially in the development of religious education. Instilling religious education to all levels of society is a vital strategy in realising and strengthening the country’s aspiration of becoming a Zikir Nation.

Since the beginning of His Majesty’s reign, the Monarch has proven to be an excellent leader who elevates religious education to produce citizens and generations who are not only skilled in religion but also knowledgeable and highly moral to repel negative elements that threaten the country’s economy and well-being. Under the wise leadership of His Majesty, the country has successfully implemented a comprehensive religious education from the primary level to higher education which continues to grow steadily and rapidly.

His Majesty’s government has provided proper religious education facilities administrated under the collaboration of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Education.

Today, 145 religious schools have been established nationwide. The Compulsory Religious Education Order 2012 that was enforced on the 1st of January 2013 makes it compulsory for Muslim parents or guardians to send their children to religious school. This helps to further strengthen religious understanding in the country.

His Majesty’s attentiveness in religious education specifically in educating young children has been proven through the establishment of the Al-Falaah School’s new complex in Jalan Kebangsaan. According to the Monarch, the school has special features to assist in the development of Islam and produce human capital who are educated not only in worldly knowledge but also that of the hereafter.

The existence of 7 Arabic schools; Mahad Islam Brunei and the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute further strengthen religious education and the position of Islam in the country, apart from enhancing the Malay Islamic Monarchy concept. The National Education System of the 21st Century places Islamic Religious Knowledge as a core subject at the primary, secondary and higher education levels.

Among the biggest progress in Religious Education in the country was the establishment of Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA in 2007 which is intended as a landmark of Islam’s glory apart from being one of the government’s efforts towards further expanding research on Islam and instilling the spiritual aspect in the country’s administrative system.

The development of Religious Education is further enhanced by elevating the status of Religious Education and knowledge. The Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College which was elevated from Religious Teachers College has increased the facilities for qualified students to further their education in Religious Teaching. These students will be the successors of those at the helm of Islamic Religious Education in the country.

Despite the global challenges, Islamic education in the country will continue to be secure and develop under His Majesty’s wise leadership.

More than five decades as the country’s sovereign ruler and leader, His Majesty has succeeded in making the country and people practise Islamic values in daily life. Religious Education will always be elevated and glorified and the secure and harmonious way of Muslim life will continue to be protected based on Islamic morals.

