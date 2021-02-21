Various activities are organised in conjunction with Brunei Darussalam's 37th National Day. In upholding the country's independence, the country's citizens and residents continue to be instilled with the spirit of National Day as a sign of love for the country. Yesterday morning, the Kampung Lubok Pulau Consultative Council, MPK Lubok Pulau held a National Day Appreciation Ceremony at the Kampung Lubok Pulau Community Hall in Tutong District.

Present was Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Abdul Wahab bin Apong, a Member of the Legislative Council. The ceremony began with a procession of national flag bearers accompanied by the ATV club of Kampung Lubok Pulau comprising the members of the Village Consultative Council, youths and residents. The procession started from the Kampung Lubok Pulau Mosque towards the community hall.

The ceremony included with the National Flag Briefing delivered by Pengiran Asrul bin Pengiran Momin, Head of Tutong District Information Branch. Apart from that, national flag colouring activities for children was also held. Such events also aimed to provide exposure and awareness to the residents to jointly appreciate the National Day and cultivate the spirit of love for the Monarch, Religion and Nation.

