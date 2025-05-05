Installation of 66kV Cables on Sultan Haji Omar Ali Saifuddien Bridge Causes Detours



Bandar Seri Begawan: The installation work of 66 kilovolt cables is currently underway along the Sultan Haji Omar Ali Saifuddien Bridge, specifically on the Brunei Muara bound side. This project is scheduled to continue until the 20th of May. Detours have been put in place to manage the flow of traffic during this period.

According to Radio Television Brunei, bridge users are being advised to remain cautious while traveling through the area. It is important for motorists to obey all road signs and adhere to the posted speed limits to ensure safety during the installation process. The detours are intended to facilitate smooth traffic movement and minimize disruptions for commuters.