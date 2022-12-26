Innovative Public Transport Service

​Citizens and residents as well as visitors who wish to travel in city areas now have it easier with the availability of innovative public transport services that help find the most efficient route for them. Launched since September this year, a local transportation company, Dart Logistics Sendirian Berhad has collaborated with Mitsubishi Corporation to conduct Dart’s Smart Shuttle Service uses efficient Artificial Intelligence, AI. Through the service, the shuttle route following the desired, planned and coordinated destination.

The current range of shuttle services offered covers 24 places in the Gadong, Kiulap and Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital. By focusing on attracting college students in the areas, the service will be developed to attract other passengers

By using the Dart Shuttle application, customers will not go through a fixed route, however it takes the customer to an efficient route to the designated place. In that way, the Dart Smart Shuttle Service not only provides convenience for customers to go to the designated location quickly, but it also helps to reduce traffic congestion.

The newly introduced service is seen as a successful innovative solution in dealing with the challenges of the modern world. Aside from that, it is also in line with the country’s aspirations towards becoming a Smart Nation.

