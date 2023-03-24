Innovation pushed to boost agri logistics, lower food prices

Local food producers are proposing innovative ways to improve the overall system of transporting produce from the farm to the consumer to reduce the retail prices of agricultural goods. Speaking at the Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food, Inc. (PCAFI) press briefing Wednesday, Air21 founding chair Alberto Lina said it is possible to substantially reduce the prices of food if gaps in agricultural logistics are addressed. Lina, touted as an expert in transport efficiency, said key government agencies can take the lead in this effort by 'introducing more cold storage facilities, grain silos, grain dryers and milling machines to the farming sector.' He said the government can also acquire temperature-controlled vehicles and make them available to farmers in remote areas, while continuing to improve the farm-to-market road network. He added that giving internet access to the estimated 15 percent of the country that still lack network access is a crucial step in transportation efficiency. Lina said farmers can leverage modern technology to get their goods to the consumer quickly, and without the use of intermediaries. He called on farmers' cooperatives to establish online portals to connect with retailers directly, and without having to pass through several layers of middlemen. PCAFI president Danilo Fauso said gaps in agriculture logistics also result in excessive wastage of food being transported, which is currently at unacceptable levels. He recalled that in the months leading up to the recent onion supply crisis, excess onion production was being discarded as garbage because there was nowhere to store them and the glut was forcing prices down too low. Fausto said reducing wastage will also contribute to building a substantial buffer stock of food in the country, which may prove crucial during times of shortage. He also called on concerned government agencies to make financing as well as agricultural inputs, such as fertilizers and better seeds, available to more small farmers to help them become more productive. 'Farmers should start thinking like entrepreneurs. Why should they be content with only four tons (of rice) per hectare when they can harvest 10 tons,' he added. The PCAFI also asked the government and private sector to make the business environment less conducive to middlemen, who reportedly play a huge role in raising retail prices of commodities.

Source: Philippines News Agency